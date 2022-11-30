A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Canada Post issued “red” and “yellow” delivery service alerts for parts of British Columbia due to inclement weather and significant snowfall.

A red service alert means Canada Post has suspended delivery for the day and won’t send delivery agents out or recall them.

A yellow service alert means “we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post says. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Red delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:

Vancouver Island, specifically Nanaimo and Parksville

Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Surrey and White Rock

Fraser Valley, specifically Mission

Yellow delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:

Vancouver Island, specifically Campbell River, Courtenay, Duncan, Ladysmith, Qualicum Beach and Victoria

Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby

Fraser Valley, specifically Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge

Comox Valley

• READ MORE: Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

Canada Post says such alerts can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event. For more details, visit the alerts page on canadapost-postescanada.ca, or call 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC StormCanada PostSnow

Previous story
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says

Just Posted

Charges recommended against individual who is well known to police following Forest Crowne vehicle theft.
Suspect identified following theft from vehicle in Forest Crowne

Water rates in Kimberley are set to rise two per cent; sewer five per cent. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
City of Kimberley approves utility fees for coming year

On wider trails, walk or snowshoe on one side leaving room for a ski track on the other side. Photo submitted.
Tips for proper etiquette on Kimberley trails this winter

.
Dog shot east of Kimberley survives after emergency surgery