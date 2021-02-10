1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla

Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)
One of two critically injured patients from a fatal crash on the Coquihalla on Feb. 10, 2021 arrive by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital later in the day. (Shane MacKichan photo)One of two critically injured patients from a fatal crash on the Coquihalla on Feb. 10, 2021 arrive by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital later in the day. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One of two critically injured patients from a fatal crash on the Coquihalla on Feb. 10, 2021 arrive by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital later in the day. (Shane MacKichan photo)One of two critically injured patients from a fatal crash on the Coquihalla on Feb. 10, 2021 arrive by air ambulance to Royal Columbian Hospital later in the day. (Shane MacKichan photo)

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) is confirming two people were airlifted to hospital in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla, Wednesday morning.

Three people were taken to hospital by ambulance in serious but stable condition and more than 30 other individuals are being assessed by paramedics at a nearby warming station in Hope.

According to BC EHS, multiple paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene, including 13 ground, three air ambulances, several supervisor units and multi-patient transit buses.

__________

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

A crash which closed the Coquihalla this morning has been confirmed as a fatal collision.

“There are an undetermined number of people injured and one person has died as a result of this crash,” stated RCMP Traffic Services.

At about 9:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the area. At this time, RCMP believe road and weather conditions in the area may have been a “significant” contributing factor in the crash.

The number and variety of injuries is not yet known to police.

Highway 5 northbound remains closed at the junction of Highway 3.

Motorists are asked to obey traffic personnel and consider delaying travel plans in the area. Anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to call Fraser Valley Traffic Services at 604-702-4039.

________________

The Coquihalla remains closed northbound about 5 km north of the Highway 3, Highway 5 junction.

Southbound lanes are open.

Drivers should expect to encounter compact snow, slippery sections and limited visibility due to blowing snow.

tweet

________________

The Coquihalla is closed in both directions after several vehicles collided, Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 5 near Othello, before 10 a.m.

There are reports of several semi-trucks involved in the crash.

Highway 5 is extremely icy as temperatures dip to -8 C due to an Arctic outflow that is bringing cold air to the area.

One person on social media claims an ambulance was also hit by another vehicle in the same incident.

More to come.

