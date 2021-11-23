A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A collapsed section of a bridge sits in the water after severe flooding and landslides on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., as seen in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Some B.C. evacuees to be allowed to return home, key railway corridor to reopen

Canadian Pacific plans to reopen its railway between Kamloops and Vancouver by midday

Some evacuees are set to return home today and a key railway corridor is expected to reopen following record rainfall in B.C. that caused flooding and triggered mudslides.

A week after the entire city of Merritt, B.C. was forced to evacuate when the Coldwater River flooded into the community of about 7,000, officials announced the first phase of its three-step return home plan will take affect as of noon, with certain properties remaining on evacuation alert and under a boil-water advisory.

Canadian Pacific said it plans to reopen its railway between Kamloops and Vancouver by midday, but the railway’s CEO cautioned the next 10 days will be critical as they move toward returning to full service.

CP said it will work closely with customers and terminals to clear the backlogs and get freight moving efficiently again.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu announced on Monday that Ottawa will provide $4.4 million in funding to the First Nations Emergency Services Society in B.C. to support those affected by flooding.

Terry Teegee, regional chief of the B.C. Assembly of First Nations, said more than 100 Indigenous and First Nations communities were affected by the flooding and landslides in southwestern B.C., and several are waiting for resources to be helicoptered to them after being cut off by flooded roads.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Man rescued from floodwaters after abandoning car on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

RELATED: More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.

BC Flood

Previous story
Margarita’s miracle baby – Abbotsford cow gives birth at former home farm
Next story
B.C. border town residents can go to U.S. for essential supplies, return without PCR test

Just Posted

Garage sale this Saturday at Centre 64. Bulletin file
Garage sale to support First Saturdays at Centre 64 this Saturday

File photo of Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
UPDATE: Interior Health COVID-19 restrictions under consideration

Pictured is the styrofoam recycling area at the Cranbrook Recycle Depot, which will remain closed for the time being due to road closures and flooding in BC. (RDEK file)
Recycle BC temporarily suspending glass, foam collection in East Kootenay

The Selkirk Storm Senior Boys Volleyball team.
Selkirk Storm teams win zone volleyball championships