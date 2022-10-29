Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Some East Kootenay tourism marketing dollars should be spent at Calgary airport, Kimberley Mayor says

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick stopped into the Ministry of Tourism while in Victoria last week, not with any particular issue in mind, but more to provide some feedback on opportunities and areas where things could be improved.

He says the East Kootenay Alberta connection needs more attention. Calgary is by far our closed major airport, the gateway airport, and more work needs to be done to market to arrivals at YYC.

McCormick thinks there is opportunity there, to capture some arrivals and remind them that the East Kootenay and all it has to offer is close by.

“We need to spend some money at the Calgary airport to establish the connection with the East Kootenay.”

Transportation issues have a huge effect on tourism, he says. From the lack of taxi service in Kimberley, to the difficulty and high cost of renting a car in the area, as well as the lack of connecting flights — all of these are issues for tourists.

“We also need to look at destination management versus destination marketing,” he said. “Up to now, the hotel tax has been focused on destination marketing. Marketing will get them here once. But they have to have a good experience to make them come back.”

Some money spent on ensuring a positive experience is perhaps a direction that could be taken in the future, McCormick says.

Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
