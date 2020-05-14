Some Kimberley students could return to school on June 1

In a message to SD6 parents last week, Superintendent of Schools Paul Carriere allowed for the possibility of a return to face to face instruction, on a voluntary basis, beginning on June 1.

“As long as everything with COVID-19 continues to trend in the right direction, we are planning for a partial return to face to face instruction on June 1, consistent with “Phase 3” of the restart plan,” the message said. “This will likely mean smaller groups of students being scheduled on a part time basis. This will be voluntary for families; while all students will be invited, it will not be required for all to attend. More specific health and safety guidelines will be forthcoming to address issues related to school settings in Phase 3. Our plans will be developed under the guidance of the PHO, BC Centre for Disease Control and WorkSafeBC. Other advance planning will need to be done regarding scheduling, logistics, and how to manage a model of learning with some learners on-site and others who may remain at home.”

Carriers says he has notified staff and parents that “we have a target date of June 1 for the return of face to face instruction on a part time basis in keeping with the BC Restart Plan. To facilitate this we will be phasing in the return of school based staff who have had the option to work remotely up to this point. “

However, he was still waiting for further direction from the Ministry of Education.

Currently, the province is in Stage 4, which provides in class learning for children of essential service workers and vulnerable students. Most students are utilizing remote and online learning.

Moving to Stage 3 allows for in-class learning for students in kindergarten to Grade 5 on a part time basis; access to in-class learning as needed for grades 6 to 12 on a part time basis; and remote and online learning continuing to be available as well.



