Some Kimberley students could return to school on June 1

McKim Middle School in Kimberley. Bulletin file

In a message to SD6 parents last week, Superintendent of Schools Paul Carriere allowed for the possibility of a return to face to face instruction, on a voluntary basis, beginning on June 1.

“As long as everything with COVID-19 continues to trend in the right direction, we are planning for a partial return to face to face instruction on June 1, consistent with “Phase 3” of the restart plan,” the message said. “This will likely mean smaller groups of students being scheduled on a part time basis. This will be voluntary for families; while all students will be invited, it will not be required for all to attend. More specific health and safety guidelines will be forthcoming to address issues related to school settings in Phase 3. Our plans will be developed under the guidance of the PHO, BC Centre for Disease Control and WorkSafeBC. Other advance planning will need to be done regarding scheduling, logistics, and how to manage a model of learning with some learners on-site and others who may remain at home.”

Carriers says he has notified staff and parents that “we have a target date of June 1 for the return of face to face instruction on a part time basis in keeping with the BC Restart Plan. To facilitate this we will be phasing in the return of school based staff who have had the option to work remotely up to this point. “

However, he was still waiting for further direction from the Ministry of Education.

Currently, the province is in Stage 4, which provides in class learning for children of essential service workers and vulnerable students. Most students are utilizing remote and online learning.

RELATED: SD6 teachers and staff ready to support parents with at home learning

RELATED: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

Moving to Stage 3 allows for in-class learning for students in kindergarten to Grade 5 on a part time basis; access to in-class learning as needed for grades 6 to 12 on a part time basis; and remote and online learning continuing to be available as well.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Just Posted

Some Kimberley students could return to school on June 1

In a message to SD6 parents last week, Superintendent of Schools Paul… Continue reading

Backyard fires allowed in Kimberley until 11 p.m. each night

Recent rainfall has allowed the Kimberley Fire Department to lift restrictions on… Continue reading

Stakeholder group including Mayor McCormick working on Kimberley’s reopening plan

Mayor Don McCormick discussed the provincial government’s plan for reopening B.C. and… Continue reading

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Hometown heroes: Trucker Josh Aldrich

The onset of a global pandemic has highlighted and rewritten the definition… Continue reading

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

Most Read