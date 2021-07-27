As of July 29th, 2021, there will be several streams in Region Four (Kootenay) that are closed to fishing until September 15, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Some Kootenay rivers closed to fishing due to heat, drought

Several streams in Region 4 will be closed to fishing during certain times from July 29 until Sept. 15

Changes to the B.C. Freshwater Fishing regulations are in effect across certain areas of the province, with many streams closed to fishing due to high temperatures and drought conditions.

As of July 29th, 2021, there will be several streams in Region 4 (Kootenay) that are closed to fishing until September 15, 2021, from 2p.m. until 12a.m.

The Region 4 closures include the following:

Michel Creek (excluding Alexander Creek and its tributaries), Morrissey Creek, Lizard Creek, Coal Creek, Sand Creek and the St. Mary River (from the outlet of St. Mary Lake to its confluence with the Kootenay River).

The closure also includes all streams in management units 4-3 to 4-9 (except the main stem of Columbia and Kootenay Rivers).

All of the regulation changes and a map of the management areas can be found online in the 2021 to 2023 Freshwater Fishing Regulations Synopsis.

There are also closures in Region 8 (Okanagan), Region 6 (Skeena), Region 5 (Cariboo) and Region 3 (Thompson).

