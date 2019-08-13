Sound of gunfire on the river prompts RCMP investigation

Gunshots near the Bull River led to investigation by RCMP, after two women on a raft called police

The sound of gunfire near the Bull River on Saturday prompted an investigation by the Cranbrook RCMP, after two women on a raft called police, in the belief the shots were possibly directed at them.

A press release from Cranbrook RCMP reported that on Saturday, August 10, a report was called in of someone discharging a firearm near the confluence of the Kootenay River and Bull River, about 42 kilometres from Cranbrook.

Cranbrook RCMP responded to the area immediately upon being dispatched, searching for the source of the shooting in the large rural area.

RCMP, with the help of CP Police, also sought to find the complainants themselves — two women enjoying an afternoon float on the Kootenay River in a remote location with no direct vehicle access.

The complainants took shelter on the river bank believing the shots were possibly directed at them. They later reported that the shots had stopped and they carried on down the river safely to the Wardner bridge where they were met by the RCMP.

Further investigation of the incident by police has resulted in the identification of the source of the shooting and, to date, has determined that the shooting was in fact target practice on private property where there was no apparent risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information about this investigation is urged to contact the Cranbrook RCMP (250-489-3471) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The Cranbrook RCMP reminds all residents and guests in our area that the discharge of firearms for sport must be done in a safe manner and in conjunction with Regional, Provincial and Federal laws.