Authorities investigate the scene of a fatal Amtrak train crash in Cayce, South Carolina, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. At least two were killed and dozens injured. (Tim Dominick/The State via AP)

South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, more than 110 injured

Amtrak crash happened early Sunday morning

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and more than 100 injured.

The State newspaper reports the crash happened about 2:35 a.m. Sunday near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road in Cayce, South Carolina. All passengers were removed from Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed.

There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted out his condolences to those affected:

The Associated Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. universities, colleges offering more training for marijuana industry

Just Posted

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

UPDATE: Cranbrook man killed in car accident near Yahk

Tractor trailer and pickup truck with horse trailer collided head on

Mainroad issues weather warning

Potential for flash freezing conditions on Friday evening, flurries expected all weekend.

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

UPDATED: Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased

Sex and the City actress and sister, Kim Catrall announced on Twitter his unexpected passing

Manitoba to face Manitoba in Scotties final

Team Wild Card of Manitoba took on Team Nova Scotia 12-9 earlier in the day

South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, more than 110 injured

Amtrak crash happened early Sunday morning

B.C. universities, colleges offering more training for marijuana industry

A university in Surrey is training students for the future of legalized pot

Update: Jones and Team Manitoba headed to Scotties Tournament of Hearts final

Nine consecutive wins for Team Nova Scotia in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Okanagan coach readying Team Canada freestyle athletes for Olympics

Members of Canada’s Olympic moguls mens and womens teams were training in Penticton this week

PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Six candidates square off to replace Christy Clark, take on John Horgan

Most Read