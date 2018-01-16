South East Traffic Services conduct vehicle inspections in Marysville

There was a large police presence in Marysville on Tuesday afternoon, January 16, as Southeast Traffic Services, with an assist from some Kimberley RCMP members and the Commercial Vehicle Inspector, conducted a vehicle inspection.

Kimberley RCMP Cpl. Kate Bamber says that the inspection resulted from a complaint to SE Traffic Services about improperly aligned headlights.

“The original concern was improperly aimed and aligned headlights, and headlights improperly installed on lifted vehicles,” she said.

The inspection was organized with that in mind, but Bamber says police also found other things such as no insurance, no driver’s license and no N for newer drivers.

“We were mainly looking for illegal vehicle modifications,” she said. “But we took whatever fell into our laps. There were lots of vehicles checked and definitely some action taken.”

 

