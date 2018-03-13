BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

The BC SPCA is looking for help identifying the owner of a dog found off back roads near Yahk this past weekend suffering from a chain collar deeply embedded in his neck.

The canine, a one-year-old shar-pei/Labrador cross, named Rusty by SPCA staff, was brought to the SPCA’s East Kootenay location in Cranbrook Saturday, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

A Good Samaritans found the dog on the Carrol Creek forest service road, between Yahk and Creston.

East Kootenay branch manager Christy King said the dog was rushed into surgery where necrotic tissue was removed from his neck.

“We are hopeful he will make a full recovery,” she said.

The BC SPCA has opened an investigation in the case and is asking anyone who may know the dog or his owners to contact the BC SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

