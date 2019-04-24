The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster. (BC SPCA)

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

WARNING: Graphic content. Discretion is advised.

The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster.

The animal shelter was alerted to the kittens when a passerby heard sounds coming from the dumpster located inside a secured parking area at 1040 Pacific Street on Friday, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

The one-day-old kittens were ironically found tied in a plastic shopping bag that said “love you.”

The kittens were rushed to an emergency clinic after they were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration but later died.

ALSO READ: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

“We responded immediately and transported them for emergency care, but sadly they were too weak and compromised to survive,” said protection officer Eileen Drever, adding that abandoning an animal is against the law.

“Animals are not disposable and there is no reason to cause an animal suffer and die in such an unnecessary and inhumane way,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BC SPCA.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
