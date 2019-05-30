One of 15 Bichon Frise dogs seized by the SPCA from a Fraser Valley breeder. (BC SPCA)

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

The BC SPCA has seized 15 badly neglected dogs from a Fraser Valley puppy mill, the organization said Thursday.

The Bichon Frises ranged from one years old to 14 years old and “were very badly matted, with urine and feces caked into their fur.”

Chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty said the dogs had “painful eye and ear infections, dental disease, significant hair loss and skin infections.”

One dog was also pregnant, Moriarty said.

The dogs are currently being treated at SPCA shelters and are not yet up for adoption.

The SPCA is continuing to investigate and will recommend charges of animal cruelty to Crown.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA says no charges against Abbotsford hog farm

ALSO READ: Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta
Next story
Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Just Posted

Stage One water restrictions to begin in Kimberley June 1

It’s that time of year again. The City of Kimberley will be… Continue reading

City urges residents to keep garbage secure

Higher than normal number of reports of bear issues

Kimberley resident asks City to install ‘community bear-proof bins’

Kimberley City Council discussed the letter at a regular meeting this week.

Kimberley resident calls for City-wide ban on plastic bags

Colleen Friesen has asked the City of Kimberley to spearhead a ban on plastics.

Kimberley’s Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs win Alpine Canada Volunteers of the Year

Many know Lloyd Steeves and Donna Briggs for their involvement with the… Continue reading

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker

B.C. Liberals describe Darryl Plecas’s accusations of corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Most Read