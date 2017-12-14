A rooster and chickens. (Pixabay)

SPCA seizes 74 animals from Barriere property

Constables removed sheep, piglets, chickens and more

Dozens of farm animals have been seized from a rural property in Barriere.

The BC SPCA said its constables retrieved 31 sheep, 19 piglets, 12 chickens, seven pigs, four goats, and a rooster from the property on Dec. 12.

“The animals were living in very substandard conditions, with lack of adequate shelter, water or food,” said senior animal protection officer Kathy Woodward.

Most of them were underweight, Woodward said, while one had an untreated broken leg. They had little to no protection from the cold, and their pastures were strewn with debris that could hurt them.

The animals are currently in foster homes in the Kamloops area.

Click here to donate to the SPCA to help with their ongoing care. To learn more about adopting one of them, contact Woodward at 250-878-5022 or kwoodward@spca.bc.ca.

