Residents across B.C. were infuriated and horrified after photos of a dog being carried in a crate behind an RV in the Interior during the province’s record breaking heatwave were posted to social media Sunday, June 27. (Heather Peters/Facebook photo)

SPCA seizes dog strapped to RV during sweltering Okanagan heatwave

Animal cruelty charges will be reccommended to Crown counsel

The dog spotted being carried in a crate strapped to the back of an RV in various Okanagan locations has been found safe and is now in the custody of the SPCA.

Multiple photos posted Sunday, June 27 of the dog confined to a crate behind the RV while temperatures approached 40 C in B.C.’s Interior caused an uproar on social media.

Both the SPCA and RCMP said they were overwhelmed with calls from people concerned for the animal’s well-being. Complaints to police and the SPCA prompted an investigation by both groups.

South Okanagan police confirmed on Tuesday that they had located the dog in Oliver and were looking into what actions to take next.

The SPCA has now announced that the dog has been seized from the former owners and is now in their custody. Animal cruelty charges will be recommended to Crown counsel for the dog’s former owners.

The dog is being cared for in an undisclosed location and is not available for adoption at this time, according to a statement from the SPCA issued Friday, July 2.

“We were inundated with calls alerting us to the situation and, working with the RCMP, we were able to trace the owner and location of the dog. We were successful in getting a warrant to seize the dog and took him into our custody on Wednesday,” reads a statement from the BC SPCA.

“The dog is not available for adoption at this time as we have to follow the legal steps in the process before he is ours to re-home. We will be recommending charges of animal cruelty to Crown counsel in this case.”

