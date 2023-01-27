Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement for the East Kootenay, to north including Invermere and south including Cranbrook.

“Arctic air will invade B.C. beginning tonight, with a major shift in temperature from our mild January.

Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year in the central and southern interior of B.C.

A short period of gusty winds will accompany the cold air’s arrival through the interior, and may combine with snow leading to a brief period of blowing snow Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week, in early February. However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

Highways contractor Mainroad has also issued an advisory, which includes snowfall starting this morning, January 27,2023, and tapering off to flurries on Saturday.

The total amount of snow is uncertain, Mainroad says, with some forecasts showing heavier precipitation rates than others.

Mainroad has had vehicles out applying anti-icing chemicals to highways and arterial roads over the last few days in anticipation of the coming weather.

“The extreme cold weather following the snowfall could lead to the formation of compact conditions, especially on side roads. Our crews will continue with plowing operations and applying anti-icing chemicals & abrasive materials to the area roadways until the roads are returned to a safe standard.”

Mainroad also advises drivers to leave plenty of space for snow removal equipment and check drivebc.ca for conditions before you head out.

