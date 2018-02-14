Specialist shortage affecting elective surgeries

East Kootenay Regional Hospital recruiting additional anesthetists

Recruiting medical specialists to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital has long been a challenge, however, staff had recently scrambled to deal with gaps in anesthesiologist coverage.

Dr. Lawrence Jewett, the Chief of Staff for the EKRH, noted that the retirement of an anesthesiologist last year, along with another on academic leave, recently created some challenges when existing staff took vacations.

“So we scrambled to find replacements,” said Dr. Jewett. “…We have short-term and a long-term plan. The short-term is to try and get as many locums (temporary staffing) so we can do our three operating room slates per day. With the numbers we have right now, we just can’t do that, so we’re falling behind in our elective surgery slates.”

Ideally, having six anesthetists available would be optimal, however, there are only three locally right now, says Dr. Jewett.

He sympathized with patients and said that timelines for elective surgeries are being pushed back by five or six months.

“There’s going to be delay on elective surgeries and people’s dates are going to be pushed forward and I think that’s really bad,” Dr. Jewett said. “It’s bad for their community and bad for people who are suffering. Obviously people on waiting lists need the surgery.

“…It’s going to take us five or six months to catch up to where we should be and I have real empathy for the patients who are being put through this.”

Medical specialist recruitment is not a new issue for rural areas of the province, but in the case of anesthesiologists, there are shortages across Western Canada.

“We’re having problems in both BC and Alberta, there aren’t enough anesthetists,” he said. “In fact, Vancouver is short and they say they can take every new anesthetist that graduates from UBC for the next three years. Kamloops is four down, so it’s not a simple matter of just finding people.”

Previous story
Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs
Next story
Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Just Posted

Specialist shortage affecting elective surgeries

East Kootenay Regional Hospital recruiting additional anesthetists

Clovechok on Throne Speech

The shine is coming off the penny, says MLA Doug Clovechok after… Continue reading

Powerful Kimberley Senior Girls Basketball hold off challenge and win another Kootenay Tournament

All cylinders are firing for Selkirk’s Senior Girls basketball squad and Coach… Continue reading

Pasta with a purpose

Military Ames raise $2400 at spaghetti dinner

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

17 dead, shooter identified in Florida school shooting

The shooter was former student

B.C. Catholic priest has five kids and Pope’s blessing

Father Dean Henderson is new pastor at Sooke church

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Alberta girl, 10, dies from injuries sustained in school ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

Ottawa delays B.C.-Ottawa child care funding deal amid heightened pipeline dispute

Tensions escalate between Alberta and B.C. over Kinder Morgan expansion

First sighting of sperm whale off B.C. coast

DFO scientist says whale may have been exploring new waters or looking for more food sources

Public memorial to be held for couple killed in Highway 3 accident

A joint celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Western Financial Place

Most Read