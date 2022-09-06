Dustin Rivers or Khelsilem, stands on the land below and next to the Burrard Street Bridge is pictured where the Squamish Nation is proposing a massive housing project in the city of Vancouver, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Squamish First Nation breaks ground on large-scale Vancouver rental housing development

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is supporting the project with a $1.4 billion loan

The Squamish First Nation has broken ground on the Senakw housing development, which aims to add 6,000 units of housing to downtown Vancouver.

Senakw was originally a Squamish village at the mouth of False Creek near the south end of the Burrard Bridge. Prior to colonization, families from upper Squamish villages would travel down to Senákw, where the lands and waters were ideal for fishing, hunting, and harvesting traditional resources.

Construction is ready to begin this year and Squamish says the project will be finished in under five years. Once completed, Senakw will be the first large-scale net zero housing development in Canada and the largest Indigenous economic project in Canadian history.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen and Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Everyone should have a safe and affordable place to call home,” Trudeau said. “Today we’re building more homes for Vancouverites and we’re partnering with the Squamish First Nation on its path to economic independence.”

Trudeau said the federal government will provide a $1.4 billion low-interest loan through the rental construction financing initiative to build close to 3,000 homes within the Senakw development.

READ MORE: Squamish Nation-led housing project in Vancouver to double in size

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third man convicted in the 2017 killing north of Hope

Just Posted

The grizzly was exhibiting very odd behaviour, the COs said, and was under-weight. Brian Crowe photo
Grizzly trapped in Kimberley last week was euthanized, CO says

Cranbrook Arts thanks their Summer Camp leaders for a great summer. From left: Megan, Gray, Tianna, Sarah. Cranbrook Arts file.
Know it All: Local arts scene

Two stages of the TransRockies Single Track 6 will be run in Kimberley this week
SingleTrack 6 comes to Kimberley this week

The Kimberley Dynamiters held their main camp this past weekend at the Civic Centre. Kimberley Dynamiters Hockey photo
Coach Stuart impressed with the Dynamiter team that will hit the ice this Friday in Fernie