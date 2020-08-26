St. Eugene Resort to close for winter season starting Oct. 12

St. Eugene will only operate as a seasonal resort going forward

St. Eugene Resort has announced that they will be closing for the winter season, beginning on October 12.

In a statement, the Resort explained that COVID-19 has had significant impacts on tourism business across B.C. and Canada.

“St. Eugene Resort is no different and has made the decision to temporarily cease all of its operations, with the exception of the Casino of the Rockies, for the winter season on Thanksgiving Monday, October 12,” says the statement from the Resort. “St. Eugene will re-open fully for the 2021 spring and summer in April as a seasonal resort with a year-round casino going forward.”

Barry Zwueste, CEO, says that they expected to see fewer guests this winter because of COVID-19, and this will allow for them to focus and plan going forward.

“This is offering a unique destination choice in a historic setting during the spring and summer in the Kootenays,” he said.

Currently, the resort’s casino, like all casinos in B.C., remains temporarily closed due to COVID-19. St. Eugene is looking forward to when the casino can resume year-round operations in November pending federal approval.

“This marks a significant change in the operation of St. Eugene and is one that will see the resort thrive and prosper in the years ahead,” says the statement.

For updates, visit www.steugene.ca.



