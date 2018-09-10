St. Mary evacuation alert lifted

What a difference a little bit of cooler weather and lower humidity makes.

The Meachen Creek fire is now classified as ‘being held’ rather than ‘out of control’.

That means the fire is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries with the current resources assigned to it and the current weather forecast.

As such the RDEK is lifting the evacuation alert for the 65 properties in Electoral Area E in the St. Mary Valley as of noon Monday, September 10, 2018, on the recommendation of the Incident Commander.

According to the latest update from Wildfire BC, containment lines have continued to hold on the east side and there has been no further encroachment towards the St. Mary Lake community. The Meachen Creek fire is now 70 per cent contained. Today’s objectives will be much the same as yesterday. Crews will continue establishing hose lines around the excursion and continue to work in the Fiddler Creek drainage and Meachen Creek drainage. Bucketing helicopters will be used to support the suppression efforts. Crews will work the spine in the northeast corner and bucket hot spots as required. Removal of structural protection equipment has been completed.

Forestry have re-opened The Gray Creek Pass and Trans Canada Trail from Kimberley to Kootenay Lake, reports Tom Lymbery from Gray Creek

The access was closed August 12th because of forest fire dangers – especially the Meachen Creek fire complex.

“This back country road brings travellers from all over to Kimberley – a Toronto couple with large tire cycles were most disappointed when they checked in Gray Creek just after the closure, as they had come all the way from Toronto especially to ride the Pass,” Lymberry said.

The Meachen Creek Forest Service Road at its junction with the Hellroaring FSR remains closed.