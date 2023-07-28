The St. Mary's River wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.

St. Mary’s River wildfire designated as ‘being held’

‘Being held’ means the wildfire is not expected to grow beyond pre-existing boundaries

The BC Wildfire Service has designated the St. Mary’s River wildfire as “being held” nearly two weeks after it sparked due to down powerlines and burned through the ʔaq̓am Community north of Cranbrook.

Being held means the fire is not expected to grow beyond pre-existing containment lines, as fire crews have been conducting hand ignitions to clean out unburnt fuel and shore up control lines over the last few days.

Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire and conduct mop up activities.

Additionally, all RDEK evacuation alerts surrounding th wildfire have been rescinded, including the Wasa, Ta Ta Creek, HaHas (Stoney) Lake, Old Airport, Lakit Lake, McGinty Road, Clearview Road, Sommerfeldt Road, Woods Corner West, Campsall Road and Fort Steele areas.

“The RDEK is rescinding the Evacuation Alert for 667 dwellings in proximity of the fire. We are so grateful to the BC Wildfire Service for their tireless efforts throughout the past 12 days,” said Information Officer Loree Duczek. “This is another positive step forward and I know residents who have been on Alert will be excited to hear this news.”

However, the existing ʔaq̓am Community evacuation orders and alerts remain in effect; there are 36 homes under evacuation order, and 26 are under evacuation alert.

The City of Cranbrook has also lifted the evacuation alert for the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

The fire, currently mapped at 4,640 hectares, is suspected to be caused by downed power lines during a heavy windstorm on Monday, July 17.

It destroyed seven homes in th ʔaq̓am Community as it quickly grew, driven by strong winds and dry conditions.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
6 years later: Public inquest into death of woman scheduled for Kelowna

Just Posted

The St. Mary's River wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
St. Mary’s River wildfire designated as ‘being held’

Stettler RCMP members have sworn charges against the driver of a vehicle which crashed into Heart Haven Lodge on July 2. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 missing hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass in Rocky Mountains

RCMP were able to rescue Three-Legs, a beloved member of the ʔaq’am community, from the fast-moving St. Mary’s River wildfire. (Photo courtesy RCMP)
RCMP rescue dog from fast-moving St. Mary’s River wildfire

The location of the juice plant in Marysville. City of Kimberley file
Stoke Juice plant in Marysville industrial lands gets go ahead