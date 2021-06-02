Stage 1 water restrictions are now in effect in Kimberley. City of Kimberley file

Kimberley residents are reminded that as of June 1, stage 1 water restrictions are in place.

Watering on odd and even days has been in place for quite some time in Kimberley. In 2016, after a particularly dry, hot summer, the city tweaked the water restrictions bylaw further, setting out four stages of restrictions that will kick in as needed.

Beginning this week, watering must be done between the hours of 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. AND 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Residents of properties with odd-numbered addresses will water only on odd-numbered days and residents of properties with even-numbered addresses will water only on even-numbered days.

Please note that during hot weather, kids are allowed to run through the sprinkler any day, even or odd.

There are three subsequent stages to the watering bylaw. Stage two restrictions limit watering of lawns to two times a week for residential addresses, and non-residential such as parks and boulevards to once a week. Golf courses can water three days a week. In stage three, no watering of lawns is allowed. Golf courses and sports fields are limited to the minimum levels required to maintain them in usable conditions. Stage 4 restrictions allow no watering of fields, no use of hoses to water, no operation of water parks, or car washes, or public pools.

For further information regarding water restrictions in Kimberley, please see https://kimberley.civicweb.net/document/34723

READ: Stage 1 water restrictions now in effect in Kimberley



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter