Stage 1 water restrictions now in effect in Kimberley

While a good many people haven’t even turned a sprinkler on yet during this quite rainy June, the City of Kimberley water restrictions automatically kicked in on June 1.

These mandatory restrictions were put in place by Council of the day several years ago, in response to Kimberley’s higher than average water use in the summer months.

It was decided at the time to put in automatic restrictions rather than waiting to enact special restrictions as conditions got dryer through the summer.

With phase one, residents are asked to abide by the following rules:

Residents of properties with even-numbered addresses water only on even-numbered calendar days (eg Aug 2nd, 4th, 6th, etc).

Residents of properties with odd-numbered addresses water only on odd-numbered calendar days (eg Aug 1st, 3rd, 5th etc).

Watering is to be done only between the hours of 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Automatic irrigation systems usually offer the option of activating the system at specified times, using the times and odd/even system described above.

All outdoor hoses should be equipped with spring-loaded shut-off nozzles for any use by hand.

Hand watering of plants using a hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle or a hand-held container can be done at any time.

More frequent watering of newly laid sod or newly seeded lawns is expected. Please call City Hall to advise if you plan additional watering for new lawns.

There are several further phases that will kick in should conditions require it.