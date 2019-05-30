Stage One water restrictions to begin in Kimberley June 1

It’s that time of year again. The City of Kimberley will be implementing Stage 1 water restrictions effective June 1st, 2019. With predictions of hot and dry weather conditions across BC in the coming months, the community is encouraged to be wise about water usage both indoors and outdoors.

“Warmer weather is here and we want to make sure we are all using our water wisely”, says Senior Manager of Operations, Chris Mummery. “At this point in the spring, we want everyone to keep their water usage top-of-mind so that we can ensure safe, high-quality drinking water throughout the summer.”

Residents are reminded that during Stage 1 water restrictions:

 If your residential property has an EVEN address, you are permitted only to water your lawn on EVEN days. Example: 122 Main Street can water on the 2nd, 4th, 6th, etc., day of the month.

 If your residential property has an ODD address, you are permitted only to water your lawn on ODD days. Example: 123 Main Street can water on the 1st, 3rd, 5th, etc., day of the month.

 Homes are permitted to water ONLY between the hours of 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

 Non-residential properties follow a different schedule which can be found in ‘Schedule A’ of Bylaw No. 2527.

 Hand-watering of plants or gardens, using a hose to wash surfaces (vehicles, sidewalks, etc.) is ONLY permitted if the hose is equipped with an automatic shut-off device.

Residents who have recently planted a new lawn are asked to call the Operations desk at 250-427-9660 to discuss how to obtain a permit for watering outside of the allowable dates and times.

There are three subsequent stages to the watering bylaw. Stage two restrictions limit watering of lawns to two times a week for residential addresses, and non-residential such as parks and boulevards to once a week. Golf courses can water three days a week. In stage three, no watering of lawns is allowed. Golf courses and sports fields are limited to the minum levels required to maintain them in usable conditions. Stagve 4 restrictions allow no watering of fields, no use of hoses to water, no operation of water parks, or car washes, or public pools.

For further information regarding water restrictions in Kimberley, please see the City’s Water Shortage Response Bylaw No. 2527, 2015.



