Stakeholder group including Mayor McCormick working on Kimberley’s reopening plan

Mayor Don McCormick discussed the provincial government’s plan for reopening B.C. and said he is representing the City in a group of five stakeholders who are working on Kimberley’s plan for reopening, which should be revealed after the upcoming long weekend.

The province unveiled their four-phase plan for getting B.C. into “the new normal” and McCormick said that they’ve left a lot of flexibility open for municipalities to maneuver one way or another, depending on factors such as the number of new confirmed cases, but this can create confusion when drawing up plans at the municipal level.

READ MORE: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open

“We’re working our way through that right now and coming up with what is our definitive plan that will be effective June 1,” McCormick said.

He added that while he feels the government’s plan has been talking about going from closed to open, from his point of view, the transition is really about going from a 100 per cent focus on public health to a balance between focusing on public health as well as economic health.

“Because if anybody thinks that just opening the doors is going to have people lining up with pent up demand I think they’re in for a disappointment, because I don’t think that’s what’s going to happen,” he explained. “And as a result of that, our plan for being able to drive demand back to our retail stores has to be a really, really solid plan and that’s what we’re working on now.”

READ MORE: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

The other four stakeholders in the group working on this plan are John Hamilton from Tourism Kimberley, Daniel Holden with the Chamber of Commerce, Pat Elynuik representing Northstar Mountain Spirit and Ted Funston of Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

“We have been working diligently on what this plan is going to look like,” McCormick said. “It has to be in the best interest of our residents, of our businesses and our visitors and we will be communicating what that is in or around the June 1 date, which is the provincial government’s date for the beginning of phase two.”

One of the factors the group is considering is that although there’s been a big focus around supporting local businesses here in Kimberley and around the East Kootenay, the fact that we rely so heavily on tourism to drive our economy means that simply shopping local isn’t going to cut it.

“We have to figure out how we transition back to visitor traffic again, but in a safe way, both for the community and for the visitors,” McCormick said. “And that’s the second thing that we’re trying to figure out right now is how do we do that in a way that is going to be acceptable to everybody.”

The Bulletin will followup as the plan develops.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing
Next story
NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Just Posted

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Stakeholder group including Mayor McCormick working on Kimberley’s reopening plan

Mayor Don McCormick discussed the provincial government’s plan for reopening B.C. and… Continue reading

Hometown heroes: Trucker Josh Aldrich

The onset of a global pandemic has highlighted and rewritten the definition… Continue reading

Cranbrook, Kimberley housing markets adapt to impacts of COVID-19

Sales in Cranbrook have dropped slightly, while Kimberley’s numbers remain fairly normal compared to 2019.

Interior Health issues overdose alert in Cranbrook area

There have been multiple overdoses, some with fatal outcomes, according to bulletin

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Train brake test called into question by TSB after fatal Field derailment probe

The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members

After grizzly spotted in B.C. village, mayor warns not to come searching for the bears

Wildlife warnings have been issued in Sayward, but people are ignoring it and going out in search of the bear to get photographs

NDP calls for universal sick-leave benefits as people return to work

Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Testing will help inform public health decisions to protect the health of Canadians.

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

B.C. man frustrated with Canada Post after gun delivery stolen from front door

Penticton gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

Most Read