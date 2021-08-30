(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Stanley Park coyotes attack 3 more people over 4 days: conservation officers

Public is urged to avoid the park after dozens of attacks

A man was bitten on the leg by a coyote in Stanley Park Monday (Aug. 30) morning in what conservation officers say is the third attack in the past four days.

The Conservation Officers Service said that a runner was bit near the Lost Lagoon just after 6 a.m. on Friday. Later that day, a man was bit while walking along the seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge just after 9 p.m.

The final attack took place on Monday morning when a man was left with minor injuries after being bitten near Second Beach.

Conservation officers have urged the public to avoid the park since Aug. 5, when a young child was bitten by a coyote. There have been dozens of attacks by coyotes so far in 2o21, much more than in prior years.

