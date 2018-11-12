Starlite campaign kicked off

$30,000 was raised at the Starlite Ball

Nicki McElwee, Shelby Guido, Brenna Baker, Pamela Ryan, Erin Pighin, Sarah Culham Lovig, Myfy Price-Fisher

An amazing evening of Flapper Gals, Mobsters, and swing music proved to be a big success in helping to fund the 2018 Starlite Campaign. $30,000 was raised at the Denham Ford 2018 Starlite Ball – Great Gatsby Style. Tyrel Hawke entertained guests throughout the evening as the emcee. There was fine food, lots of laughs, and dancing throughout the night but there was also the message that informed the guests about how our labs are in serious need of updating. Theresa Larson and Christine Hoechsmann Co-chairs from EKFH, Dean McKerracher Chair of the board for KERHB, and Dr. Launny Lowden, Pathologist at EKRH, spoke on the importance giving to the Starlite Campaign so that the East Kootenay residents have the best possible health care. Each of these speakers also spoke about the passion and commitment that they and their organizations have towards health care.

This year’s Starlite Campaign is focused on the needs for the 7 medical laboratories throughout the East Kootenay Region. Currently there is over $1 million dollars in needs. The East Kootenay Foundation for Health will be trying to fill some of this gap thanks to donors and corporate sponsorships.

The Starlite Campaign runs from November 1st – December 31st, with a goal of $300,000. For every $5000 a star will be lit on the East Kootenay Regional Hospital. Thank you to all of the donors and sponsors, who supported the Starlite Ball, 6 stars currently shine bright!

Please consider the East Kootenay Foundation for Health in your holiday gift giving plan. Let’s power our labs by Starlite! All donations are greatly appreciated and tax deductible. Please give by going online to ekfh.ca or call 1-877-489-6481. Together we will save lives!

