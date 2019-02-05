Starlite fundraising campaign a shining success

East Kootenay Foundation for Health raises $372,000 for East Kootenay lab equipment

Regional health care facilities are going to get some new lab equipment thanks to the generosity of donors during the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s (EKFH) Starlite campaign, which raised $372,000.

The campaign smashed its goal of $300,000, which will be used to upgrade lab equipment in health care facilities across the region, according to Brenna Baker, the executive director for EKFH.

“It’s been a tremendous turnout of donors coming on board to support lab equipment,” said Baker. “It certainly surpassed our expectations and we’re excited to be able to make a difference in health care.”

A major piece of equipment that is set for purchase is called a MALDI-TOF, which can turn around an accurate identification of bacteria within 10 minutes to 24 hours.

READ: Hospital gets new diagnostic equipment, eyes additional technology

Currently, the East Kootenay Regional Hospital has to send away bacteria samples to Kelowna or Vanocuver for identification, a process that can sometimes take longer than a week.

“I know the pathologists in the lab are super excited about it; just something they’ve needed for a long time,” said Baker.

The MALDI-TOF carries a hefty price tag of $300,000 but should hopefully be in the East Kootenay Regional Hospital lab by April and will serve the entire region, said Baker.

“It affects the whole region, not just Cranbrook residents, but everybody in our East Kootenay region,” she said. “It’s’ going to be a time-saver, a money-saver and a life-saver.”

Though the MALDI-TOF will be based out of Cranbrook, significant donations to the Starlite campaign came from Columbia Valley and the Elk Valley.

The Windermere Lions Club donated $25,000, the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary donated $50,000, and the Invermere Health Care Auxiliary donated $100,000. Many other fundraising events and donors in Cranbrook and beyond also helped the EKFH reach and surpass its goal.

“In all our communities, every lab is so important to health care, so I think that was the other great thing about Starlite is it helped educate the public on the needs of the lab and how important it is,” added Baker.

Five health care facilities and two health centres from Creston to Golden to the Alberta border benefit from EKFH fundraising and services.

Previous story
Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro
Next story
Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

Just Posted

Starlite fundraising campaign a shining success

East Kootenay Foundation for Health raises $372,000 for East Kootenay lab equipment

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment guide

A fun-filled February

Construction officially begins on Church Street affordable housing in Kimberley

After many years of anticipation and hard work, construction on the Church… Continue reading

Great Scot. Kimberley/Cranbrook celebrate Robbie Burns Night

The Scots came out in full force for Robbie Burns Night at… Continue reading

Break in at Wasa business over weekend

Two, as yet unknown suspects brok into a business in Wasa on… Continue reading

Regional news recap

The top news stories this week across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Most Read