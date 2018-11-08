Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

The country’s chief statistician says his agency’s controversial plan to harvest individuals’ banking information is on hold until the privacy commissioner completes an investigation into widespread concerns about the project.

Statistics Canada recently caught nine financial institutions off-guard by asking them to share the private banking information of Canadians in 500,000 dwellings across the country.

Canadian law could require the institutions to hand over the private information to Statistics Canada as the agency works to modernize and improve its data-collection efforts.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons, where allegations of state surveillance and authoritarian rule have been part of the debate.

The ensuing controversy and public complaints have also prompted privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien to launch an investigation into the matter.

In testimony today before a Senate committee, chief statistician Anil Arora said the project will not proceed until Therrien has finished his work and Canadians’ privacy concerns have been addressed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence
Next story
B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

Just Posted

New local comedy sketch group debuts at Green Door in Kimberley

Comedy Circus Collective is a new troupe made up of local actors and comedians.

Kimberley wins the Shaky Legs tournament

The Kimberley EssoB’s ladies hockey team were the winners of the Creston… Continue reading

Sad Clowns And Hillbillies

John Mellencamp and his band rock Cranbrook

Regional Midget Ice take 3 of 4 points over weekend

For the Bulletin East Kootenay Regional Midget Ice were in action this… Continue reading

Kimberley Nature Park Society AGM

For the Bulletin The Kimberley Nature Park Society will be holding its… Continue reading

Cranbrook postal workers on 24-hour strike Thursday

Potential for Canada-wide strikes to take place next week

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

MPs need to consult women, social media companies about online behaviour: Cullen

The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like

British Columbians in ‘dead heat’ on electoral reform: poll

50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation

‘All options’ soon possible to end Canada Post dispute, says Trudeau

The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month

Statcan’s plan to harvest private banking info on hold, pending investigation

Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons

B.C. naturopath who used diluted rabid dog saliva surrenders licence

Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems

Pay, bonuses for ICBC executives being reduced, David Eby says

Positions reviewed as management contracts expire

Younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events: poll

Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017

Most Read