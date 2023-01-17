State of local emergency after rockslide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos

A state of emergency has been declared after a rockslide just west of Keremeos blocked Highway 3.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen issued the state of local emergency along with evacuation orders for the Eagle RV Park at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16. The rock slide took place around 11 a.m.

A reception centre is set up at the Victory Hall in Keremeos for those who have been ordered to evacuate.

The slide sent large boulders tumbling down the mountainside, a few missing the Fas-Gas and others damaging a trailer and Quonset in the RV park across the highway. The resident of the trailer was not home at the time of the rock fall.

A geotechnical assessment of the mountainside is underway. According to DriveBC, an update on the highway is expected at noon today, Jan. 17.

Commercial traffic and trucks are currently unable to travel from Princeton to Keremeos due to the slide.

For smaller vehicles, a detour between the Red and White Bridges along River Road is currently available.

