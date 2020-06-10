The RDEK has declared a state of local emergency in Windermere due to flood concerns.

State of local emergency declared in Windermere due to flood concerns

A State of Local Emergency has been declared in Windermere due to the rising levels of Windermere Creek, which is threatening flooding of homes and properties in the low-lying area where the creek flows into Windermere Lake.

The RDEK issued the directive on Tuesday evening, noting that the creek has been running high following last week’s rainstorm.

“We are currently working with the Province to get the approvals to do the work within the creek channel, and if approved, will mobilize equipment as quickly as possible,” said Information Officer Loree Duczek.

RDEK emergency personnel have been monitoring the creek for the last week and are coordinating with provincial government officials. Declaring a state of local emergency allows the RDEK to exercise emergency powers in response to flooding in Windermere Creek.


