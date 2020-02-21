The steam room at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre has reopened. City of Kimberley file.

Steam room at Kimberley Aquatic Centre reopens

Room was closed for months for repair

The steam room at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre has finally re-opened after being closed for almost a year due to a vapour barrier issue.

READ: Kimberley City Council approves $26,000 budget for Aquatic Centre steam room repairs

Last November, Council approved a budget amendment of $26,000 to make the necessary repairs.

At the time Manger of Parks and Facilities, Brett Clark said that they did not have a definite date for when the repairs would be complete.

He explained at the time that when the Aquatic Centre was built, the steam room was not properly insulated, and over the ensuing 14 years, moisture penetrated the ceiling and wall through the ceiling vent fan. Eventually the steel stud structure completely rusted and deteriorated, leaving the structure of the steam room compromised.

Repairs included the demolition of the room using a HEPA rated air scrubber to keep the room under negative pressure to minimize dust escaping, so the rest of the Aquatic Centre could remain open.

Re-connection of the steam generator, plumbing and total reconstruction of the room including studs, foam insulation, cement board, Kerdi moisture protection and shower tiles were also completed.

“The repairs will also include removing and condemning the existing ceiling vent fan as it cannot be sealed properly and its continued presence would likely result in a similar situation of water damage to the ceiling and wall structure,” Clark explained in November.


