United Steelworkers Local 1-405 hosted a barbecue for its City of Kimberley members on Tuesday, September 30, 2020. Nicole Koran file.

Steelworkers Local 1-405 hosts barbecue for City of Kimberley members

The union is embarking on negotiations with the City of Kimberley for a new collective agreement

The United Steelworkers, Local 1-405, hosted a barbecue on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

The barbecue was specifically for City of Kimberley workers represented by the Union.

“As a local, 1-405 tries to come round to all our certifications and show appreciation to our dues paying members. This barbecue is for the members. We like to give back for what they give to us,” said Grant Farquhar from USW 1-405. “We’re hoping that with entering into bargaining at the City of Kimberley for a new collective agreement, that this builds our internal solidarity and strength and that we’re successful moving forward in the negotiations.”

“Currently the city has cancelled bargaining dates. We’re hoping this inspires them to get back to the bargaining table.”

