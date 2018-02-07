Stetski Announces Extended Deadline for Canada Summer Jobs Applications

Stetski Announces Extended Deadline for Canada Summer Jobs Applications

MP Wayne Stetski

Wayne Stetski, MP for Kootenay-Columbia, is alerting eligible local employers and organizations that the deadline for Canada Summer Jobs 2018 (CSJ) has been extended to February 9th. As in previous years, the program is providing an extra week to apply for funding from the Government of Canada.

“I encourage Kootenay-Columbia not-for-profits, the public sector and small businesses to take advantage of the extra time to consider applying for CSJ funding,” said Stetski. “By providing workplace experience we are helping young Canadians to develop valuable skills.”

The CSJ initiative helps to create good jobs to help local employers and provides quality employment for students in their own communities. Assessment of Kootenay-Columbia applications are guided by local priorities, employment factors within the constituency, on the career related experience provided, provision of sufficient salary and finally on benefits to communities

For eligibility criteria and guidelines for completing the Canada Summer Jobs application, please refer to the website www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/canada-summer-jobs .

