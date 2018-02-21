MP Wayne Stetski in front of the Columbia River.

Stetski makes progress on bringing Fisheries office back to Kootenays

Nelson – Since being elected in 2015 Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne Stetski has been pressuring the Liberal government to reverse the damaging cuts made by the previous Conservative government in the areas of water and eco-system protection. Following an exchange on the floor of Parliament last week he is becoming more confident the Government may be hearing him.

Stetski directly asked the government if they were going to restore a Department of Fisheries and Oceans Office to the Kootenays. The answer was not direct, but did suggest that the region would be receiving more resources for protection and enforcement of fisheries as a result of upcoming changes to the Fisheries Act.

“Cuts to Federal Services have hurt our region, and that damage is particularly obvious when it comes to the protecting our environment,” says Stetski. “We went from 4 to 0 Fisheries staff in our region in 2015, when the department was once looking at having 12, but we have no fewer rivers and lakes.”

Stetski has been praised for his collaborative approach in Parliament, and he is hopeful that the Government is going to do the right thing and re-establish a regional fisheries office in the Kootenays.

“Our water and eco-sysyems are critically important to culture, recreation, environment, agriculture and the economy in Kootenay-Columbia,” says Stetski. “I have been working hard to help the government understand this, and the response I received in in the House of Commons last week suggests that they may be listening. We will need to keep the pressure on to get these important jobs back to the Kootenays.

Previous story
BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta
Next story
No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Just Posted

Stetski makes progress on bringing Fisheries office back to Kootenays

Nelson – Since being elected in 2015 Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne… Continue reading

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

BC BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

Kimberley Residents discuss proposed Official Community Plan at a public hearing

The hearing was the last opportunity for public input before a vote is cast by Council.

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

Most Read