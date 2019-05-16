Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Caglary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons seeking that Air Canada maintain it’s current level of service between Cranbrook and Calgary.

The petition, initiated by Cranbrook resident William McKerrow, calls on federal transport minister Marc Garneau to recommend that Air Canada maintains a one trip per day schedule between the Canadian International Airport and the Calgary International Airport.

“From the number of constituents who supported this petition in just a short time, it’s clear that it is important to the residents of Kootenay—Columbia that transportation options in the region are maintained,” said Stetski. “We’re still facing gaps from the departure of Greyhound bus service in 2018 and we need reliable, frequent and competitive regional airline service, not just for tourist travel but also to allow residents to have options to travel for business, medical and other essential services.”

The petition, which closed on May 9, has collected 541 signatures.

READ: Air Canada to end flights between Cranbrook and Calgary

“Residents of Cranbrook and surrounding areas are facing ever growing barriers in accessing essential services such as treatment options in areas such as mental health, addictions, and health care in general,” said McKerrow on the reasons why he initiated the petition. “Although our East Kootenay Regional Hospital is expanding, there is still a gap in services, which leaves residents having to access outside communities. Additionally, it leaves residents of our rural communities further isolated.”

With the petition officially presented in the House, Stetski says he is awaiting the government’s response, which he hopes to receive before the parliamentary session breaks for the summer. He also plans to write a letter to Garneau to express the need for competitive regional airline service.

The petition was initiated by McKerrow in response to Air Canada’s announcement earlier this year that the Cranbrook-Calgary service route was going to be stopped after April 29, 2019.


