There are only a few days left to sign up if you’d like to receive a Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank Christmas hamper.

The deadline to apply is Friday, December 9, 2022. You can call 250-427-5522 to apply for your hamper between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

The hampers will be distributed from December 19 to 23, 2022