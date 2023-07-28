The location of the juice plant in Marysville. City of Kimberley file

Stoke Juice plant in Marysville industrial lands gets go ahead

The go ahead for the Stoke Juice plant has been given by Kimberley City Council as they approved a development permit for the project on July 24, 2023.

The Stoke Juicery will be constructed on industrial lands in Marysville. The 10,000 sq ft. building will produce Stoke Cold Pressed Juice.

The land is currently zone M-2 Light Industrial and recent amendments to that zoning benefit the build.

The site, which is north 303rd St. and southwest of the Northstar Trail is bordered by other industrial zoned property. It will be accessed via 393 by a long private driveway.

Kimberley’s Planning Department recommended approval of the development permit as the project aligns with the OCP by improving diversity in the local economy with local, well-paying employment opportunities that complement existing businesses and support efficient use of land and infrastructure.

