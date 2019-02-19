Stolen U-Haul Truck recovered in Kimberley

Driver had multiple outstanding warrants.

On Sunday Feb 17, police stopped a stolen U-Haul truck on Wallinger Ave in Kimberley. Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley Detachment reports that the 39-year-old female driver was arrested. Further checks found she had several outstanding arrest warrants from Alberta.

“We learned it was stolen prior to the stop,” Newel said. “Once we saw it moving a traffic stop was conducted.”

The driver has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000. Once in court the outstanding warrants will be addressed.

A bail hearing was held via teleconference on Monday, February 18 at which time she was remanded in custody for court Tuesday, February 19.

