Streams in region four now closed for spawning period

Every year streams in the Kootenay Region (region four) close to fishing for the spring to allow for spawning.

The closure takes place from April 1 to June 14 on all streams in the region, which spans north to Valemont, east to Alberta, south to the US Border, and west past Revelstoke, Nakusp and Castlegar.

Jeff Burrows, Senior Wildlife Biologist for the Ministry of Forest, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO), says that this closure is important to ensure successful reproduction.

“Undisturbed spawners will reproduce more successfully, providing for conservation and future fisheries,” said Burrows. “[Also], anglers will not inadvertently walk on and crush buried, developing eggs in the gravel.”

Although streams are closed, lake fishing is still permitted (with some exceptions). A 2018/2019 Fishing License is required to fish in any lake, stream, or tributary in region four. Licenses are now available for purchase online, at a local vendor, or at any Service BC Office.

Burrows says that regulations can vary depending on the area you are fishing.

“Be sure to check and know the provincial, regional, and often additional special regulations for you intended waterbody, and in-season changes,” said Burrows. “They are available online or printed at many tackle stores. Have a current basic fishing license and any additional licenses for your intended fishing. For example, a Classified Waters License for some streams.”

Information on daily and annual quotas can also be found in the regional regulations.

FLNRO reminds anglers that it is illegal to fish for bass, perch, pike, or walleye in the Kootenay region, with the exception of certain waters, especially after an incident last summer where two invasive fish species were illegally introduced to local lakes.

In July of 2018, New Lake and Fusse Lake closed to sport fishing due to the illegal introduction of large mouth bass and yellow perch.

These invasive species can severely impact other aquatic species and are considered a major threat to BC’s freshwater fisheries through effects of competition, predation, parasites and disease.

“Not only will they compete directly with the native fish populations, they also compete for food sources, and do a pretty good job. They are very good predators,” said Heather Lamson, a biologist with FLNRO.

If you plan on fishing this season, FLNRO’s guidelines say to be sure to select the right season for each of your one-day, eight-day, annual basic, conservation surcharge stamps, and classified waters licenses.

“Anglers should be aware there are classified waters in the Kootenay Region with regulations to help ensure a quality fishing experience, reduce crowding on popular rivers, and support trout conservation,” said the Ministry in a press release. “These include booking system for non-guided non-resident anglers on three classified waters. A set amount of angler days will be made available through the existing online angling licensing system and selections will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis.”

For more information and to view the current regulations, visit www.env.gov.bc.ca or obtain a hard copy from a license vendor.