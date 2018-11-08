(The Canadian Press)

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Home sales are expected to dip by 23 per cent this year before rising 12 per cent next year, according to the fourth quarter forecast from the B.C. Real Estate Association.

The association said Thursday measures such as the mortgage stress test, as well as a recent Bank of Canada interest rate hike, will continue to slow the market well into 2019.

“However, continuing strong performance in the economy combined with favourable demographics is expected to push home sales above their 10-year average in 2019,” said the association’s chief economist, Cameron Muir.

Low unemployment, meanwhile, has kept demand for B.C.’s real estate high.

READ MORE: Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

It’s a trend the association expects to grow, with help from recent large investments like LNG Canada’s agreement to build an export terminal in Kitimat, as the labour force expands.

As millennials continue to move up in the job market, the organization expects they’ll keep buying condos, while retirees cash in their equity and move to retirement homes.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
13 dead including gunman in shooting at California bar
Next story
Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter

Just Posted

Sad Clowns And Hillbillies

John Mellencamp and his band rock Cranbrook

Regional Midget Ice take 3 of 4 points over weekend

For the Bulletin East Kootenay Regional Midget Ice were in action this… Continue reading

Kimberley Nature Park Society AGM

For the Bulletin The Kimberley Nature Park Society will be holding its… Continue reading

John Mellancamp in Cranbrook

John Mellancamp was in fine voice at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook… Continue reading

Restaurant celebrates 50 years of serving Kimberley

Chicken delight opened in 1968, followed by Mary’s Kitchen and now Bear’s Eatery.

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader initially said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Prince Charles says he’ll keep views to himself when king

In an interview for a documentary marking his 70th birthday, the heir to the throne said he will have to act differently once king

Supply of food, other goods in question after fire rips through Iqaluit store

The fire broke out late Wednesday night at the Northmart store

Inappropriate comments stem from outdated sense of humour: Manitoba politician

Cliff Graydon says he is only guilty of having a sense of humour that stems from another era

B.C. home sales to slide 23% this year, rise next year: real estate group

Strong labour force, GDP expected to keep market strong

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter

The shelter, put on by Abbotsford’s 5 and 2 Ministries, became the first 50-plus shelter last year

Telus reports Q3 profit and revenue up from year ago, raises dividend

Telus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $447 million, up from $406 million a year ago, and raised its dividend.

Most Read