Students from Annaka, Japan welcomed to Kimberley

Eighteen students from Kimberley’s sister city are visiting this week, presenting to Mayor McCormick

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick is pictured with eighteen Japanese students from Annaka, Japan, who are in town this week to present on their home town. Annaka, Japan has been Kimberley’s sister city since 2005. (City of Kimberley/Facebook file)

Eighteen Japanese students from Kimberley’s sister city of Annaka, Japan visited City Hall on Monday, August 19, 2019 to meet with Mayor McCormick and present on their beautiful home town.

Annaka, Japan has been Kimberley’s sister city since 2005. The students will be adventuring throughout the area for the rest of the week.

RELATED: ‘It’s been an honour’: Kimberley family bids farewell to homestay students



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter