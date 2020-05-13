Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

The University of Ottawa campus is quiet, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Ottawa. The federal government announced funding for post-secondary students affected by Covid-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Students and recent graduates will be able to apply for emergency benefits starting Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday (May 13).

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will give eligible students $1,250 a month from May to August, or $1,750 for those taking care of dependent or who have a disability. Students who have a job making up to $1,000 will also be eligible.

The CESB was initially introduced in April as part of a $9 billion fund after data showed the number of post-secondary working students dropped by 28 per cent in the first month of the pandemic in Canada.

READ MORE: Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

READ MORE: Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusPost-secondary EducationUniversities and Colleges