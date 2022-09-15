Sue Cairns to run for Kimberley City Council

Sue Cairns says she’s running for Kimberley council because it’s important to her to work together to solve problems and set things up well for the future.

Sue says her experience and skills in collaboration, relationship building, policy, planning, public service, and natural resources are a good match for the role of Kimberley City Councillor at this stage, and the timing is right since she recently retired and can commit her energy to do this important work.

Sue brings 25 years of experience with provincial natural resource agencies and with Indigenous governments. I have a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from UBC and was a Registered Professional Forester (RPF) from 94-2021. Her volunteerism has been dedicated to policy, planning and hosting resources and talks with the East Kootenay Climate Hub.

She says Kimberley has a lot to accomplish while keeping taxes in line with cost of living increases. Affordability is key, and so is housing, water, sewer, watershed health and resilience to climate change. And our local businesses must have a strong voice. They have been champions throughout these very tough years and are critical to a vibrant Kimberley. We need to support each other.

“Some things I want to dig into right away include housing. I want to explore innovative options for affordably buying or renting; seniors housing; housing cooperatives, and partnerships for social housing. The densification zoning bylaw amendment is a great start to diversify housing options for residents while increasing affordability, energy efficiency and reducing sprawl into the surrounding natural environment. Now let’s look at how we can use it.

“Replacing the wastewater treatment plant has to happen now as well — vote ‘yes’ to the borrowing question. And the replacement of aged-out infrastructure that is underway must continue. “

“The work underway to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and secure our water supply should be ramped up.

“ I want to partner with other levels of government, the private sector, organizations including non-profits, and most importantly, the community as a whole, to find innovative solutions to a wide range of topics. This, in the context of retaining the unique strengths and identity of our small mountain town.”

Sue wants to hear your ideas and perspectives – what matters most? You can email her at cairnsforkimberley@gmail.com, visit her website CairnsforKimberley.ca or contact her on her campaign Facebook page. She will also be at the Beantree on September 25 at 1 p.m.and October 5 at 10 a.m. if you’d like to talk with her.

“I am passionate about Kimberley’s community and if the residents of Kimberley decide to vote me in, then I will be honoured to serve.”



