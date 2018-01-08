Sullivan Landing Development Corporation is relaunching the Sullivan Stone development in Kimberley.

Sullivan Landing offering lots, homes for sale in Kimberley

Open House scheduled for Wednesday, January 17

The Sullivan Landing development at the top of Townsite is back online, under new ownership, after several years of no sales as legal difficulties were worked out.

Now Sullivan Landing Development Corporation has issued a press release announcing the relaunch of the residential community. An open house will take place next Wednesday, January 17 at Centre 64. At that time, the prices and terms of the “First Release” lots will be available. In addition an SLDC affiliate, LINQ Developments, is completing homes for two of the smaller lots. Those homes will be available for immediate sale and occupancy in February.

Eight select lots have also just been listed with East Kootenay Realty.

Sullivan Landing is located only a few minutes north of downtown Kimberley. This fully serviced project is comprised of 55 lots and is connected to the Lois Creek trail system. Lindsay Park Elementary School and the Kimberley Medical Centre are nearby.

SLDC purchased Sullivan Landing in 2017 and, following the completion of water main repairs, the City of Kimberley Planning Department started issuing building permits in October 2017.

Sullivan Landing is an architecturally controlled community. The project’s design guidelines encourage the use of modern building styles, environmental technologies and low maintenance building systems so as to support the active lifestyles of families and empty nesters.

Sullivan Landing is designed as a sustainable ‘conservation subdivision’ and built with a focus on water and energy consumption management and preserving the area’s natural features and open space landscaping.

“One of the most appealing features of Sullivan Landing is how close it is to everything. Schools, parks, grocery stores and the Lois Creek trail system are just steps from your front door,” says SLDC sales representative Diane Thomson.

The project offers spectacular views of Kimberley and the Rocky Mountains. Over half of the lots support the design of homes featuring walkout basements. With a wide range of lot sizes and types, Sullivan Landing offers ideal properties for first time homeowners, expanding families or empty nesters.

SLDC will be offering a generous incentive program for early purchases and will consider short-term lot reservations for customers who are at the early stages of a purchase decision.

Representatives of SLDC and LINQ, together with EK Realty and local mortgage lenders, will be on-hand to provide more details at the open house.

For more information, please contact Diane Thomson at (250) 432-9650 or email to info@sullivanlanding.ca or visit www.sullivanlanding.ca.

