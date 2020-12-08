Sullivan Mine-impacted groundwater has migrated below some Kimberley properties

Teck staff to host online meetings regarding mine impacted groundwater; letters sent to owners of affected properties in Kimberley

The Drainage Water Treatment Plant that has been operating since 1979 to treat Sullivan water. Teck photo

Teck has recently sent out letters to some Kimberley property owners in Townsite, Marysville and southeast of Marysville, advising them that Sullivan mine-affected ground water has migrated and is present some five metres or more below the surfaces of the properties.

Teck will host information meetings for property owners beginning next week.

Teck put out the following statement.

”For nearly 100 years, Teck owned and operated the Sullivan Mine in Kimberley, which was the single largest employer and contributor to Kimberley’s tax base at the time of closure in 2001. Although no longer producing, the Sullivan mine site is still very much an active site, with significant post-closure reclamation, management and monitoring activities undertaken every day.

“As part of efforts to continually improve on reclamation outcomes and environmental management, Teck routinely undertakes assessment work and monitoring programs. Recent environmental assessments indicate that groundwater affected by historical operations includes a portion of the aquifer underlying parts of Townsite, Marysville, and southeast of Marysville. The groundwater contains sulphate and other substances consistent with historical mine operations and is generally present five metres or more below the ground surface. The impacted groundwater is not part of the municipal drinking water supply for Kimberley or the surrounding areas.

“Water influenced by the Sullivan has been managed by Teck for more than 40 years, and monitoring and sampling results have demonstrated significant improvements in water quality. Teck has been working with the Ministry of Environment to update the remediation plan followed since closure for designation of an Environmental Management Area for groundwater that will outline Teck’s responsibilities for long-term management. Current water management systems include more than 25 pumps and 30 km of piping to collect water and convey it for storage and treatment. These systems are continually monitored, maintained and upgraded and research is ongoing for alternative methods to manage water for the long-term.

“Teck recently notified affected property owners about the groundwater migration and will be hosting a series of information sessions to provide the public with information associated with the notification and the Sullivan’s activities in general. The Sullivan team will host online meetings next week and encourages anyone interested to learn more to register for a session. Additional sessions will be scheduled for early 2021.

The meetings are scheduled for Monday, December 14 at 7 p.m; Tuesday, December 15 at 4 p.m.; Tuesday, December 15 at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

To register, send an email containing your name and meeting preference to Sullivan.Feedback@teck.com or call the Sullivan Mine Community Feedback line at 250-427-8425.

Teck has spent more than $100 million executing the closure plan for the Sullivan mine. The site team continues to work through challenges related to more than 100 years of operations. Find out more by visiting the Sullivan Mine online at www.teck.com/Sullivan.”



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

