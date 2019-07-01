Sullivan Mine Memorial Plaque Relocated to KUMR Station Area

The Sullivan Mine Memorial Plaque was recently relocated from its former home at the top of the waste dump, below the former Mine office and other facilities near the Mine Entrance Portal, to the Train Station Area at Kimberley Underground Mining Railway.

Gord McLean of KUMR explained that last week both Michelle Unger, Manager of Environmental Compliance – Legacy Properties and Shari Lomon, Supervisor of Health and Safety – Legacy Properties for Teck Resources Limited viewed the Plaque, which now has some new wordings to reflect the change in location.

“Also on hand was Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society President, Mick Henningson,” McLean said in a press release. “All agreed this new location makes the Memorial Plaque more readily available for viewing by the general public. It is important to remember those who lost their lives in the service of the Company.”

READ MORE: Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society accepts Heritage BC Award

He adds that in almost 100 years of operation, in which 60,000 people were employed, 88 people lost their lives.

“This includes not only the people employed in the Mine & Concentrator but also the Iron, Steel, Fertilizer and Sulphoric Acid Plants that were located near the present-day Kimberley Waste Transfer Station,” explained McLean.

Henningson says this is a great location because 11,000 people seasonally ride the train with most also viewing the Station Area buildings. These include the 1922 Canadian Pacific Wooden Caboose, the 1902 Log School House, a replica of the Orpheum Theatre, the Miner Cabin and now the Sullivan Mine Memorial Plaque.

Also, in the Station basement is the Sullivan Mine Geological Display. Henningson adds that this year KUMR will have free guided tours during train operation hours, and you don’t have to ride the train to take in one of these tours. He also says that the past July 1, Canada Day weekend was very busy.



corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com

