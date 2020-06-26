Summer fishing challenge for Kootenay kids

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC may not be able to host their usual programming this summer, however they are offering a Summer Fishing Challenge to kids age 15 and under for the chance to win some great prizes.

Typically, the Kootenay Trout Hatchery as well as the other Hatcheries owned by the Freshwater Fisheries Society, host their Learn to Fish and other programs for kids and adults all summer long. Due to COVID-19, some of the programs won’t be taking place this summer.

They have, however, created a contest to encourage youth and kids to get out and go fishing with their families.

The Summer Fishing Challenge involves going on five fishing trips, while recording each trip, and entering to win a fishing tackle package. The other option is to catch a fish per trip on five different fishing trips, for the chance to win a Blue Fox fishing rod and reel from Luhr Jensen. A prize will be awarded to each of the first 200 eligible sumbissions.

Those who want to participate can go to the Go Fish BC website, at gofishbc.com, and print off a fishing journal to document each trip. Simply fill in the details of each fishing trip you take this summer, and have a parent or guardian sign it. Scan your completed journal, and email your submission along with five photos.

The rules for filling out the form are as follows:

– Record the date and where you went fishing on each of your trips. If you catch fish, record how many you caught. To be eligible for the Rod and Reel prize package, you must catch at least one fish per trip on each of five (5) separate fishing trips, and record the fish you caught on your journal.

– You do not need to catch a fish to be eligible for the Fishing Tackle Package prize.

– You do not need to fill in all 10 spots in the journal to be eligible for a prize.

– Trips can be to different fishing locations, or to the same location on different dates.

Also, be sure to take a photo on five of your fishing trips. Photos can be of scenery, the lake/river you are fishing, yourself or your catch. Submit the photos with the fishing journal.

The contest rules are as follows:

– Participants must be under 16 and residents of British Columbia.

– Parent/guardian consent required.

– There is a limit of one (1) journal submission and one (1) prize per participant.

– Only journals with at least five entries, along with five (5) photos, will be eligible for a prize, and must be sent via e-mail to LearntoFish@gofishbc.com (or submitted using the on-line form with photos attached), by September 8th, 2020 at 12:00 a.m.

– Submitted photos must be in .GIF, .JPEG, .PNG or .JPG format, and under 5 MB each.

– A correct answer to the skill-testing question is required.

– If you are under 16 and a resident of British Columbia, you may sport fish in fresh water without any licence or stamp, and are entitled to your own quota (legal limit) of fish.

– Parents/guardians and those 16 or over require a valid B.C. freshwater fishing licence to sport fish.

– Abide by the B.C. Freshwater Fishing Regulations.

– We encourage you to fish locally, and practice physical distancing.