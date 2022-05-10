On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

On May 10, a Summerland mural with a Truth and Reconciliation message was defaced by vandals. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

Mural at Summerland Secondary School had a Truth and Reconciliation message

Vandals have defaced a Summerland mural with a reconciliation theme.

The vandalism was noticed on Tuesday, May 10 in the late afternoon, and people on the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook page were voicing their disgust with the action.

The mural was created on the wall of the tennis courts at Summerland Secondary School in the fall of 2021.

READ ALSO: Summerland mural has truth and reconciliation theme

The mural has the words “Every Child Matters” in English, French, Cree and Syilx. In addition, it contains hundreds of hand prints from students at the school and members of the community.

The mural was created around the time of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2021.

The vandalism took the form of bright pink paint through the word “Child” as well as through words and symbols elsewhere on the mural.

Grade 12 students Emilia Tolnai, Madeline Carlson and Kira Nilson created the mural, with assistance from the high school’s leadership class.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SummerlandTruth and Reconciliation

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Man who killed his mother with an axe in Gibsons found not criminally responsible

Just Posted

RCMP Sgt. Steve Woodcox. Bulletin file
Kimberley RCMP seeing rise in mental health calls

McWhinnie Day 2022 on a very rainy May day at the Kimberley Skate Park. Paul Rodgers photo.
Bob McWhinnie Day at the Kimberley Skate Park

The Red Dirt Skinners play Studio 64 on May 13, 2022. Submitted photo
Kimberley Cranbrook arts scene hopping

Due to its high elevation, Trickle Creek Golf Resort opens a little later than Kimberley’s other courses, but it has wintered well and is ready for another phenomenal season of golf, as this photo taken Thursday, May 5 indicates. Photo courtesy of Trickle Creek.
Trickle Creek Golf Resort emerges from the winter well, ready for an amazing season of golf