Support offered to Kimberley residents living with, affected by Dimentia

This January, residents of Kimberley and other East Kootenay communities are invited to take part in Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, a national campaign focused on changing the general public’s perceptions of what it means to live with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

A press release from the Alzheimer Society of B.C. explains that changing perceptions is key to reducing stigma, which ultimately supports people living with dementia to stay active and engaged in the community.

According to a B.C. survey conducted by Insights West in 2018, more than 70 percent of respondents felt people living with dementia experience stigma.

READ MORE: Services needed in B.C. for early-onset Alzheimer’s disease patients: doctor, advocates

“Stigma, which is negative attitudes and misconceptions held by family, friends and professionals, can be a barrier that prevents people from seeking out a diagnosis if they are beginning to see possible symptoms, or it may keep them from accessing services,” says Ben Rawluk of the Alzheimer Society of B.C..

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. connects people living with dementia, their caregivers and family members to support and education at any point in the disease through First Link dementia support.

Kimberley and other East Kootenay residents can connect to support by asking their health-care provider for a referral or by calling the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. To learn more about the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, visit alzheimerbc.org.


