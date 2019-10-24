Richard Desautels at the Nelson courthouse in 2017. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal in Kootenay aboriginal rights case

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

The Supreme Court of Canada has given the B.C. government the go-ahead to appeal an aboriginal hunting case that started in a Nelson court almost three years ago.

Richard Desautel, a Sinixt man who lives in Washington State, was charged in B.C. with hunting without a licence and hunting without being a resident. He was acquitted in B.C. Provincial Court in Nelson in March, 2017.

The judge found that Desautel had an aboriginal right to hunt in the Sinixt traditional territory, which straddles the U.S.-Canada border, and that the B.C. hunting laws he was charged with are an infringement of that right.

The Sinixt were declared extinct in Canada in 1956. The 2017 decision potentially opened the door to Sinixt rights and status in Canada.

The provincial government appealed the case to the B.C. Supreme Court and lost.

The court decision stated that the Sinixt are legitimately aboriginal people under the Constitution of Canada.

The province appealed that decision to the B.C. Court of Appeal and lost again.

The province then applied to the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal.

The date of the hearing has not been announced.

Related:

• Sinixt hunter acquitted in Nelson court

• U.S. hunter defends Sinixt rights in Nelson court

• Province loses Sinixt hunting appeal

• B.C. appeals Sinixt hunting case again

• B.C.’s top court upholds Sinixt rights in elk-hunting case

• Canada’s top court asked to hear appeal of Sinixt man’s hunting rights


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration
Next story
Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Just Posted

Rob Morrison ready to get to work

Kootenay Columbia’s new MP reflects on the campaign, and looks ahead

B.C. logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

Kimberley homicide investigation still active, RCMP says

The homicide took place at the end of August near Kimberley

News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by Marilee Quist Well, it’s been an interesting and busy two… Continue reading

Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal in Kootenay aboriginal rights case

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it

Most Read